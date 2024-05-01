Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q1 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) reported $4.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +43.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average employee headcount : 14,990 compared to the 15,218 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14,990 compared to the 15,218 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenue- NAST : $3 billion versus $2.97 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $3 billion versus $2.97 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate : $553.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $529.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $553.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $529.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Total Revenue- Global Forwarding : $858.64 million versus $697.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $858.64 million versus $697.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding : $180.05 million compared to the $157.13 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $180.05 million compared to the $157.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST : $397.11 million compared to the $376.73 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $397.11 million compared to the $376.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other and Corporate : $80.57 million versus $83.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $80.57 million versus $83.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh : $33.74 million versus $33.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $33.74 million versus $33.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation : $17.90 million versus $20.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $17.90 million versus $20.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Managed services : $28.94 million compared to the $30.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $28.94 million compared to the $30.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding : $31.55 million versus $31.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $31.55 million versus $31.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Income (loss) from operations- NAST: $108.90 million versus $104.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

