Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bunge Global (BG) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Bunge Global (BG) reported revenue of $12.77 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +10.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Volumes - Agribusiness : 19,274.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,717.29 Kmt.

: 19,274.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,717.29 Kmt. Volumes - Milling products : 857.00 Kmt compared to the 992.85 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 857.00 Kmt compared to the 992.85 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils : 2,175.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,208.00 Kmt.

: 2,175.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,208.00 Kmt. Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness : $9.17 billion versus $7.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $9.17 billion versus $7.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Net sales to external customers- Milling products : $409 million versus $419.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $409 million versus $419.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils : $3.18 billion versus $3.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $3.18 billion versus $3.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness : $233 million versus $202.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $233 million versus $202.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Corporate and Other : $-83 million compared to the $-97.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-83 million compared to the $-97.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Milling products : $27 million compared to the $25.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $27 million compared to the $25.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Segment EBIT- Refined & Specialty Oils: $116 million versus $138.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bunge Global have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

