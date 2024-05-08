Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bumble (BMBL) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) reported revenue of $267.78 million, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.29 million, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +171.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bumble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Paying Users : 4,024.3 thousand compared to the 4,004.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4,024.3 thousand compared to the 4,004.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Badoo App and Other Paying Users : 1,294.3 thousand versus 1,281.68 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,294.3 thousand versus 1,281.68 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Total Average Revenue per Paying User : $21.84 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.95.

: $21.84 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.95. Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User : $26.34 versus $26.14 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $26.34 versus $26.14 estimated by four analysts on average. Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User : $12.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.46.

: $12.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.46. Bumble App Paying Users : 2,730 thousand versus 2,723.57 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,730 thousand versus 2,723.57 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Badoo App and Other : $52 million compared to the $49.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $52 million compared to the $49.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Revenue- Bumble App: $215.80 million compared to the $213.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

Shares of Bumble have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.