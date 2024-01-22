Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Brown & Brown (BRO) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.17 million, representing a surprise of +4.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Commissions and fees : $1.01 billion compared to the $963.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $963.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenues- Other income, net : $1.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

: $1.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%. Revenues- Investment income : $18.50 million compared to the $16.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +293.6% year over year.

: $18.50 million compared to the $16.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +293.6% year over year. Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions : $42.20 million versus $31.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.7% change.

: $42.20 million versus $31.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.7% change. Revenues- Core commissions and fees: $964 million versus $925.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

Shares of Brown & Brown have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

