Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to -$2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $987.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.73, the EPS surprise was +223.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 50.8% compared to the 52.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 19.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.8%.

Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 18% versus 17.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

Total interest-earning assets - Average Balances : $21.93 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.31 billion.

Common equity tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.2% versus 15.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

Total interest income : $1.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion.

Interest on cash and investment securities : $48 million versus $46.70 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements : -$91 million versus -$93.62 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Interest and fees on loans : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Net interest income : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Total non-interest income : -$58 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$60.31 million.

: -$58 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$60.31 million. Other Non-Interest Income: $33 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $33.30 million.

Shares of Bread Financial have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

