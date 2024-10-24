Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bread Financial (BFH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) reported revenue of $983 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was -2.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 18.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.9%.

: 18.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.9%. Efficiency Ratio : 58.4% compared to the 51.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 58.4% compared to the 51.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Net principal losses as a percentage of average credit card and other loans (Net loss rate) : 7.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8%.

: 7.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8%. Common equity tier 1 Capital Ratio : 13.3% compared to the 16.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13.3% compared to the 16.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 14.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.3%.

: 14.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.3%. Total interest income : $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Interest on cash and investment securities : $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.11 million.

: $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.11 million. Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements : -$95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$86.15 million.

: -$95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$86.15 million. Interest and fees on loans : $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-interest income : -$54 million compared to the -$51.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$54 million compared to the -$51.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. Other Non-Interest Income: $37 million compared to the $33.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Bread Financial have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

