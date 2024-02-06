Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BP (BP) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, BP (BP) reported revenue of $52.59 billion, down 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was -1.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas : 2,305 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,051.3 Mcf/D.

: 2,305 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,051.3 Mcf/D. Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids : 1024 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 990.8 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 1024 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 990.8 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average realizations - Liquids - US : $67.66 per barrel versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.91 per barrel.

: $67.66 per barrel versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.91 per barrel. Average realizations - Liquids - Europe : $81.02 per barrel versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.96 per barrel.

: $81.02 per barrel versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.96 per barrel. Average realizations - Liquids - Rest of World : $87.27 per barrel versus $81.89 per barrel estimated by two analysts on average.

: $87.27 per barrel versus $81.89 per barrel estimated by two analysts on average. Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids - US : 440 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 424.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 440 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 424.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids - Rest of World : 440 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 393.64 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 440 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 393.64 millions of barrels of oil per day. Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - US : 1,663 Mcf/D compared to the 1,353.8 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,663 Mcf/D compared to the 1,353.8 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - Europe : 286 Mcf/D versus 321.75 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 286 Mcf/D versus 321.75 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues and other income- Interest and Other Income : $599 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $454.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $599 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $454.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Total revenues and other income- Sales and other operating revenues : $52.14 billion versus $57.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $52.14 billion versus $57.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues and other income- Earnings from associates - after interest and tax: $156 million versus $466.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.

Shares of BP have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

