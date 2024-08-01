Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings (BKNG) reported $5.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $41.90 for the same period compares to $37.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.78 billion, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $39.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $41.40 billion compared to the $41.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $41.40 billion compared to the $41.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Gross Bookings - Merchant : $25.80 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $24.29 billion.

: $25.80 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $24.29 billion. Gross Bookings - Agency : $15.60 billion versus $17.40 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $15.60 billion versus $17.40 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Units Sold - Room Nights : 287 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 284 million.

: 287 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 284 million. Units Sold - Rental Car Days : 22 million compared to the 22.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 22 million compared to the 22.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Units Sold - Airline Tickets : 11 million versus 11.5 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11 million versus 11.5 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues : $269 million versus $288.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $269 million versus $288.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Revenues- Merchant : $3.45 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

: $3.45 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%. Revenues- Agency : $2.14 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

Shares of Booking Holdings have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.