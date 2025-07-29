Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings

Boeing (BA) reported $22.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.9%. EPS of -$1.24 for the same period compares to -$2.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.54, the EPS surprise was +19.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Deliveries - Total : 150 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 130.

: 150 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 130. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 104 compared to the 94 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 104 compared to the 94 average estimate based on three analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 24 compared to the 20 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 24 compared to the 20 average estimate based on three analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 13 versus 9 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13 versus 9 estimated by three analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 9 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.

: 9 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8. Revenues- Global Services : $5.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $5.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $6.62 billion compared to the $6.4 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

: $6.62 billion compared to the $6.4 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $10.87 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.1%.

: $10.87 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.1%. Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : $-23 million versus $-47.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.1% change.

: $-23 million versus $-47.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.1% change. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services : $1.05 billion versus $941.96 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.05 billion versus $941.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : $-557 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-540.37 million.

: $-557 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-540.37 million. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense, Space & Security: $110 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.31 million.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Boeing have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

