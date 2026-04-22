Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Boeing (BA) reported revenue of $22.22 billion, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.46 billion, representing a surprise of +3.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +78.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Deliveries - Total : 143 compared to the 140 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 143 compared to the 140 average estimate based on two analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 114 versus 114 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 114 versus 114 estimated by two analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 15 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 8 versus 6 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8 versus 6 estimated by two analysts on average. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 6 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $9.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $9.2 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-47.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -475%.

: $45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-47.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -475%. Revenues- Global Services : $5.37 billion compared to the $4.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $5.37 billion compared to the $4.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $7.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

: $7.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : $-563 million versus $-767.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-563 million versus $-767.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services : $971 million versus $905.4 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $971 million versus $905.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense, Space & Security: $233 million versus $176.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Boeing here>>>

Shares of Boeing have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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