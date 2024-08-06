Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q2 Earnings

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion, representing a surprise of -0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill : 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse : -0.1% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -0.1% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -0.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

-0.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Number of restaurants - System-wide total : 1,465 versus 1,465 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1,465 versus 1,465 estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar : -1.1% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -1.1% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill : -2% versus -1.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -2% versus -1.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned : 63 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.

: 63 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65. Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil : -1.1% versus 3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -1.1% versus 3% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total : 166 compared to the 166 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 166 compared to the 166 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total : 210 compared to the 210 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 210 compared to the 210 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Franchise and other revenues : $15.30 million compared to the $14.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $15.30 million compared to the $14.78 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenues- Restaurant sales : $1.10 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

