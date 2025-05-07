Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q1 Earnings

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill : -4% versus -1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -4% versus -1.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -0.5% compared to the -1.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

-0.5% compared to the -1.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill : 1.4% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.4% compared to the -0.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar : 5.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 5.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Number of restaurants - System-wide total : 1,466 versus 1,430 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,466 versus 1,430 estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse : -1.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.

: -1.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -2.1%. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned : 65 compared to the 63 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 65 compared to the 63 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse - Total : 673 versus 677 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 673 versus 677 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total : 208 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 210.

: 208 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 210. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total : 166 compared to the 165 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 166 compared to the 165 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Franchise and other revenues : $20.08 million compared to the $20.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.

: $20.08 million compared to the $20.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year. Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.03 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned +26.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

