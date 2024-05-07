Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q1 Earnings

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar : -2% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -2% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill : 0.4% versus 0.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse : -1.2% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -1.2% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -1.6% versus -1.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

-1.6% versus -1.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of restaurants - System-wide total : 1,451 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,453.

: 1,451 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,453. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill : -4.9% versus -3.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -4.9% versus -3.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil : -0.7% versus 2.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -0.7% versus 2.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned : 64 versus 64 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 64 versus 64 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total : 166 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 171.

: 166 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 171. Number of restaurants - International - Franchised - Other : 48 compared to the 46 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 48 compared to the 46 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Franchise and other revenues : $15.84 million compared to the $15.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $15.84 million compared to the $15.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

