Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Block (XYZ) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Block (XYZ) reported revenue of $6.05 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Payment Volume (GPV) : $66.62 billion compared to the $66.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $66.62 billion compared to the $66.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Gross Payment Volume (GPV) - Square : $64.25 billion compared to the $63.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $64.25 billion compared to the $63.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross Payment Volume (GPV) - Cash App : $2.37 billion compared to the $2.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.37 billion compared to the $2.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cash App Monthly Transacting Actives : 57 million compared to the 57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 57 million compared to the 57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Subscription and services-based : $2.05 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year. Revenue- Hardware : $40.42 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $40.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $40.42 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $40.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenue- Transaction-based : $1.82 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $1.82 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenue- Bitcoin : $2.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

: $2.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%. Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based : $60.52 million versus $69.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.8% change.

: $60.52 million versus $69.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.8% change. Revenue- Square- Transaction-based : $1.76 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based : $369.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $369.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

: $369.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $369.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenue- Square- Hardware: $40.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

Here is how Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Block have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

