Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2026, Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported revenue of $3.8 billion, up 23.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity : $267.82 billion versus $262.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $267.82 billion versus $262.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate : $277.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $278.48 billion.

: $277.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $278.48 billion. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions (Multi-Asset Investing) : $98.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.81 billion.

: $98.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.81 billion. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance : $318.24 billion compared to the $323.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $318.24 billion compared to the $323.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income : $27.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

: $27.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%. Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Total Management Fees, Net : $572.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $516.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.

: $572.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $516.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Base Management Fees : $681.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $681.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $684.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Total Management Fees, Net : $155.88 million compared to the $152.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.

: $155.88 million compared to the $152.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Total Management Fees, Net : $727.08 million versus $682.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $727.08 million versus $682.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Total Management Fees, Net : $794.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $776.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $794.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $776.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net : $2.25 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees: $1.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>>

Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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