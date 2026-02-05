Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, BILL Holdings (BILL) reported revenue of $414.67 million, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +14.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Payment Volume - BILL AP/AR : $79.9 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.38 billion.

: $79.9 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.38 billion. Total Payment Volume - BILL Spend & Expense : $6.5 billion compared to the $6.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.5 billion compared to the $6.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Payment Volume : $95.1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.86 billion.

: $95.1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.86 billion. Businesses Using Solutions - BILL Spend & Expense Spending Businesses : 44,000 compared to the 43,868 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 44,000 compared to the 43,868 average estimate based on four analysts. Businesses Using Solutions - BILL AP/AR Customers : 177,500 versus 177,500 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 177,500 versus 177,500 estimated by four analysts on average. Businesses Using Solutions - Total : 498,500 versus 503,904 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 498,500 versus 503,904 estimated by four analysts on average. Businesses Using Solutions - Embedded Solutions & Other Customers : 277,000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 236,650.

: 277,000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 236,650. Total Payment Volume - Embedded Solutions & Other : $8.7 billion versus $8.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $8.7 billion versus $8.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Transactions - BILL Spend & Expense : 19.8 million compared to the 19.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 19.8 million compared to the 19.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. Transactions - BILL AP/AR : 12.8 million compared to the 13.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.8 million compared to the 13.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees : $375.13 million versus $364.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

: $375.13 million versus $364.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change. Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $39.54 million versus $35.97 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BILL Holdings here>>>

Shares of BILL Holdings have returned -33.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.