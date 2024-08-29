Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Best Buy (BBY) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Best Buy (BBY) reported revenue of $9.29 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change : -2.3% versus -3.1% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: -2.3% versus -3.1% estimated by nine analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : -2.3% compared to the -3.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: -2.3% compared to the -3.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : -1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -1.5%.

: -1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -1.5%. Number of stores - International - Total : 161 versus 160 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 161 versus 160 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores : 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 129 compared to the 128 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 129 compared to the 128 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores : 890 compared to the 890 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 890 compared to the 890 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 959 versus 957 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 959 versus 957 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1,120 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,116.

: 1,120 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,116. Geographic Revenue- Domestic : $8.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $8.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Geographic Revenue- International : $665 million compared to the $683 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

Shares of Best Buy have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.