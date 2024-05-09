Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Berry Global (BERY) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Berry Global (BERY) reported revenue of $3.08 billion, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.95, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties : $646 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $639.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

: $646 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $639.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Net Sales- Engineered Materials : $711 million compared to the $714.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.

: $711 million compared to the $714.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America : $751 million compared to the $745.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $751 million compared to the $745.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International : $968 million versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.

: $968 million versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change. Operating EBITDA- Health, Hygiene & Specialties : $85 million versus $86.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $85 million versus $86.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America : $144 million versus $153.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $144 million versus $153.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International : $166 million compared to the $162.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $166 million compared to the $162.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $127 million versus $124.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Berry Global have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

