Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q3 Earnings

Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported $5.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $3.68 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.42, the EPS surprise was +7.6%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- United States : $145 million versus $142.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $145 million versus $142.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International : $213 million versus $215.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $213 million versus $215.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International : $241 million compared to the $236.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $241 million compared to the $236.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International : $88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Revenues- BD Interventional : $1.33 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery : $395 million compared to the $392.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $395 million compared to the $392.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention : $512 million versus $510.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $512 million versus $510.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care : $422 million compared to the $397.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $422 million compared to the $397.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Advanced Patient Monitoring : $278 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $260.38 million.

: $278 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $260.38 million. Revenues- BD Medical : $2.93 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions : $888 million versus $871.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $888 million versus $871.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $358 million compared to the $339.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

