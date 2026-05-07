Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported revenue of $4.71 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.90, compared to $3.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77, the EPS surprise was +4.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Medical Essentials- International : $682 million versus $679.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $682 million versus $679.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Connected Care- United States : $840 million versus $819.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $840 million versus $819.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Connected Care- International : $280 million versus $268.2 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $280 million versus $268.2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions- International : $168 million versus $156.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $168 million versus $156.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenues- Interventional- Surgery : $411 million compared to the $410.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $411 million compared to the $410.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Revenues- Interventional- Peripheral Intervention : $515 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $507.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

: $515 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $507.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenues- Interventional- Urology and Critical Care : $430 million versus $438.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

: $430 million versus $438.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions : $829 million versus $819.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $829 million versus $819.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenues- Connected Care : $1.12 billion compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Medical Essentials : $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.3%.

: $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.3%. Revenues- BioPharma Systems : $590 million versus $580.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $590 million versus $580.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Medical Essentials- Medication Delivery Solutions: $1.16 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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