Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Beazer (BZH) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Beazer Homes (BZH) reported revenue of $541.54 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.07 million, representing a surprise of -5.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total home closings : 1,044 versus 1,105 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,044 versus 1,105 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing) : $515.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.21.

: $515.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.21. New home orders, net of cancellations : 1,299 versus 1,288 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,299 versus 1,288 estimated by two analysts on average. Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units) : 2,046 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,974.

: 2,046 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,974. Actual Community Count at quarter-end : 140 versus 145 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 140 versus 145 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Land sales and other : $2.90 million versus $2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.8% change.

: $2.90 million versus $2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.8% change. Revenue- Homebuilding : $538.64 million compared to the $569.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $538.64 million compared to the $569.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding : $100.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.21 million.

: $100.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.21 million. Gross profit (loss)- Land Sales and Other: $1.08 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Beazer have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.