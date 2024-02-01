Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Beazer (BZH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Beazer Homes (BZH) reported revenue of $386.82 million, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was -1.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total home closings : 743 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 830.

: 743 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 830. Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing) : $512.70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $510.12.

: $512.70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $510.12. New home orders, net of cancellations : 823 compared to the 640 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 823 compared to the 640 average estimate based on two analysts. Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units) : 1,791 compared to the 1,521 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,791 compared to the 1,521 average estimate based on two analysts. Actual Community Count at quarter-end : 136 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 132.

: 136 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 132. Revenue- Land sales and other : $5.90 million versus $2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +598.9% change.

: $5.90 million versus $2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +598.9% change. Revenue- Homebuilding : $380.92 million compared to the $423.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.

: $380.92 million compared to the $423.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year. Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding : $75.94 million compared to the $84.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $75.94 million compared to the $84.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross profit (loss)- Land Sales and Other: $1.79 million versus $0.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Beazer have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

