Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Baxter (BAX) Q3 Earnings

Baxter International (BAX) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. : $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International : $455 million compared to the $455.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $455 million compared to the $455.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies- International : $196 million compared to the $203.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $196 million compared to the $203.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions- International : $125 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $125 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals : $632 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $632.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

: $632 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $632.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Net Sales- Advanced Surgery : $306 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $289.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $306 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $289.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Net Sales- Other : $101 million versus $91.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +494.1% change.

: $101 million versus $91.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +494.1% change. Net Sales- Front Line Care : $300 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $302.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $300 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $302.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Net Sales- Infusion Therapies and Technologies : $1.02 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies : $773 million compared to the $777.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $773 million compared to the $777.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions : $473 million versus $474.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $473 million versus $474.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies: $1.33 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.

Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Baxter here>>>

Shares of Baxter have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.