Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of -1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP) : 1,872 compared to the 1,865 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,872 compared to the 1,865 average estimate based on five analysts. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP) : 1,761 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,755.

: 1,761 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,755. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP) : 111 versus 111 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 111 versus 111 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP) : 31 versus 31 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 31 versus 31 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP) : 497 versus 497 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 497 versus 497 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP) : 466 versus 466 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 466 versus 466 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada : $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Geographic Net Sales- International : $89 million compared to the $71.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $89 million compared to the $71.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada : $297 million versus $321.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.