Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q2 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) reported $156.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.12 million, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 69.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.7%.

: 69.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.7%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $21.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.99 billion.

: $21.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.99 billion. Net Interest Margin : 2.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 2.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $12.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.20 million.

: $12.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.20 million. Total Non-Performing Assets : $15.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.41 million.

: $15.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.41 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $115.60 million compared to the $115.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $115.60 million compared to the $115.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Annuity and Insurance : $1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.99 million.

: $1.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.99 million. Bank-Owned Life Insurance : $3.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million.

: $3.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million. Trust and Asset Management : $12.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.96 million.

: $12.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.96 million. Mortgage Banking : $1.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million.

: $1.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million. Net Interest Income: $114.85 million compared to the $115.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

