Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bank of America (BAC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Bank of America (BAC) reported revenue of $28.37 billion, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis) : 61.1% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 61.1% compared to the 62.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate : 2.1% compared to the 2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.1% compared to the 2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-off / Average Loans : 0.4% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on seven analysts. Book value per share of common stock : $38.44 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $38.29.

: $38.44 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $38.29. Total earning assets - Average balance : $3038.88 billion versus $3064.43 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3038.88 billion versus $3064.43 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties : $5.91 billion versus $6.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $5.91 billion versus $6.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 6.8% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6.8% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $5.8 billion compared to the $6.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $5.8 billion compared to the $6.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.8% compared to the 12.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.8% compared to the 12.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $12.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $12.11 billion.

: $12.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $12.11 billion. Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis : $15.92 billion compared to the $15.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $15.92 billion compared to the $15.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Investment and brokerage services: $5.3 billion compared to the $5.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of America here>>>

Shares of Bank of America have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.