Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ball (BALL) Q3 Earnings

Ball (BALL) reported $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.7%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ball performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Other : $192 million compared to the $181.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $192 million compared to the $181.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA : $950 million compared to the $948.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $950 million compared to the $948.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America : $484 million compared to the $491.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $484 million compared to the $491.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America : $1.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $1.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America : $203 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.27 million.

: $203 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.27 million. Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America : $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.49 million.

: $78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.49 million. Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA : $128 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.82 million.

: $128 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.82 million. Comparable operating earnings- Other: $4 million versus -$1.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Ball have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

