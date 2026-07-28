Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings

Axis Capital (AXS) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $2.84 for the same period compares to $3.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total : 20.8% compared to the 21% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20.8% compared to the 21% average estimate based on two analysts. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Insurance : 59.5% versus 57.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 59.5% versus 57.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Reinsurance : 68.2% compared to the 65.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 68.2% compared to the 65.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Combined Ratio - Insurance : 90% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89.7%.

: 90% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89.7%. Combined Ratio - Reinsurance : 94.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 92.1%.

: 94.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 92.1%. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Reinsurance : 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total : 61.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60.4%.

: 61.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60.4%. Net premiums earned : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Other insurance related income (loss) : $5.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.3%.

: $5.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.3%. Net investment income : $181.59 million versus $208.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $181.59 million versus $208.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Net Premiums Earned- Reinsurance Segment : $331.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $388.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $331.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $388.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Net Premiums Earned- Insurance Segment: $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Axis Capital here>>>

Shares of Axis Capital have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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