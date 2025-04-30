Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axis Capital (AXS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Axis Capital (AXS) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.17, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of -5.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Insurance : 86.7% versus 86.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 86.7% versus 86.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total : 58.6% versus 61.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 58.6% versus 61.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Total : 90.2% compared to the 93.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 90.2% compared to the 93.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Insurance : 19.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.2%.

: 19.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.2%. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Total : 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.7%.

: 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.7%. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total : 19.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.5%.

: 19.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.5%. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Insurance : 11.9% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net investment income : $207.71 million compared to the $188.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.

: $207.71 million compared to the $188.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year. Net premiums earned : $1.34 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Other insurance related income (loss) : $3.58 million compared to the $7.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.1% year over year.

: $3.58 million compared to the $7.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.1% year over year. Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment: $330.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $366.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Shares of Axis Capital have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

