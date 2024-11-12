Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Astrazeneca (AZN) Q3 Earnings

Astrazeneca (AZN) reported $13.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +2.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- U.S. $289 million compared to the $139.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.

$289 million compared to the $139.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. BioPharmaceuticals- V&I- U.S. $145 million compared to the $69.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

$145 million compared to the $69.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Oncology- Zoladex- U.S. $4 million compared to the $4.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

$4 million compared to the $4.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Oncology- Tagrisso- U.S. $714 million compared to the $663.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

$714 million compared to the $663.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. Alliance Revenue- Total : $559 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $585.12 million.

: $559 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $585.12 million. Collaboration Revenue- Total : $59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.13 million.

: $59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.13 million. BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- World : $705 million compared to the $561.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $705 million compared to the $561.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Pulmicort- World : $138 million versus $139.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $138 million versus $139.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- World : $304 million versus $271.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $304 million versus $271.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL- World : $150 million compared to the $134.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $150 million compared to the $134.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Oncology- Zoladex- World : $268 million compared to the $256.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $268 million compared to the $256.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Oncology- Tagrisso- World: $1.67 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

