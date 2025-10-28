Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) reported revenue of $4.8 billion, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.17, compared to $6.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.80, the EPS surprise was +5.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 48,070 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45,535.

: 48,070 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45,535. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail : 37,696 compared to the 39,323 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 37,696 compared to the 39,323 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - New vehicle : $52.61 billion compared to the $52.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $52.61 billion compared to the $52.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store : 34,294 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 33,321.

: 34,294 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 33,321. Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle : $3.35 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.35 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail : $1.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion.

: $1.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. Revenues- New vehicle : $2.53 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicle : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale : $185.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $159.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

: $185.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $159.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%. Revenues- Finance and insurance net : $200.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $200.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail : $1.23 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Revenues- Parts and service: $659.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $661.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

