Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 Earnings

Ares Capital (ARCC) reported $640 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $577.74 million, representing a surprise of +10.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Dividend income [$M] : $110 million versus $104.97 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $110 million versus $104.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Other Income [$M] : $15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.98 million.

: $15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.98 million. Capital Structuring Service Fees [$M] : $59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.95 million.

: $59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.95 million. Interest Income From Investments [$M]: $456 million versus $416.69 million estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Capital here>>>



Shares of Ares Capital have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.