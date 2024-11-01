Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ArcBest (ARCB) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, ArcBest (ARCB) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84, the EPS surprise was -10.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Asset-Light - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 101% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 101.2%.

: 101% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 101.2%. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 91% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90%.

: 91% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90%. Asset-Based - Shipments / Day : 20,221 Tons versus 20,161.83 Tons estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20,221 Tons versus 20,161.83 Tons estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Based - Tons / Day : 10,983 Ton compared to the 10,972.33 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10,983 Ton compared to the 10,972.33 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio : 91% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 91% compared to the 90.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Workdays : 64 compared to the 64 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 64 compared to the 64 average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Pounds(Weight) / Shipment : 1,086 lbs versus 1,088.4 lbs estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,086 lbs versus 1,088.4 lbs estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Light - Operating Ratio : 78% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 101.9%.

: 78% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 101.9%. Asset-Based - Billed revenue/CWT : $50.76 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.21.

: $50.76 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.21. Revenues- Asset-Based : $709.72 million compared to the $720.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.

: $709.72 million compared to the $720.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year. Revenues- Asset-Light : $385.32 million versus $380.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $385.32 million versus $380.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenues- Other and eliminations: -$31.92 million compared to the -$31.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

Shares of ArcBest have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

