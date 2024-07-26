Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aon (AON) Q2 Earnings

Aon (AON) reported $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.09, the EPS surprise was -5.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth : 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.

: 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.6%. Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 9% versus 3.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 9% versus 3.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 6% versus 6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 6% versus 6% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 6% compared to the 4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6% compared to the 4% average estimate based on six analysts. Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 7% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 7% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions : $2.02 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $2.02 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions : $635 million versus $643.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $635 million versus $643.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenue- Wealth Solutions : $463 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $428.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%.

: $463 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $428.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%. Revenue- Intersegment elimination : -$15 million versus -$3.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change.

: -$15 million versus -$3.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change. Revenue- Health Solutions: $662 million compared to the $629.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year.

Shares of Aon have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

