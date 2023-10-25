News & Insights

Technology

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Antero Resources (AR) Q3 Earnings

October 25, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

For the quarter ended September 2023, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 45.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.