Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Antero Resources (AR) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 45.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

