Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q1 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) reported $14.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Anheuser-Busch Inbev performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America : 35,690 KhL versus 35,070.19 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 35,690 KhL versus 35,070.19 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - South America : 40,347 KhL versus 40,020.1 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 40,347 KhL versus 40,020.1 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific : 21,045 KhL versus 21,837.98 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 21,045 KhL versus 21,837.98 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume : 139,536 KhL versus 138,394.2 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 139,536 KhL versus 138,394.2 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - North America : 21,353 KhL versus 20,979.66 KhL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 21,353 KhL versus 20,979.66 KhL estimated by four analysts on average. Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA : 21,030 KhL compared to the 20,408.72 KhL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 21,030 KhL compared to the 20,408.72 KhL average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies : $109 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.34 million.

: $109 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.34 million. Revenue- Middle Americas : $4.05 billion versus $4.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.05 billion versus $4.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- North America : $3.59 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.59 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Europe : $1.93 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.93 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- South America: $3.23 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.14 billion.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

