Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amplitude (AMPL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) reported revenue of $83.27 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate : 104% versus 100.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 104% versus 100.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Paying Customers : 4,300 versus 4,379 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,300 versus 4,379 estimated by three analysts on average. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) : $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $326.08 million.

: $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $326.08 million. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - Less than or equal to 12 months: $248,520.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239,427.50.

Here is how Amplitude performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Amplitude here>>>

Shares of Amplitude have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.