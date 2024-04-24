Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amerisafe (AMSF) Q1 Earnings

Amerisafe (AMSF) reported $75.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.22 million, representing a surprise of +0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Loss Ratio : 58.4% compared to the 60% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 58.4% compared to the 60% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Combined Ratio : 87.3% compared to the 88.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 87.3% compared to the 88.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Net underwriting Expense Ratio : 27.3% versus 28% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 27.3% versus 28% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $7.37 million versus $8.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $7.37 million versus $8.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenues- Fee and other income : $0.12 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.6% change.

: $0.12 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.6% change. Revenues- Net premiums earned: $68.45 million versus $67.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

Shares of Amerisafe have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

