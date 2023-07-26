Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported revenue of $3.83 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.44, compared to $5.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.29, the EPS surprise was +2.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Administration : $247.95 million compared to the $238.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $247.95 million compared to the $238.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations : -$39.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$38.62 million.

: -$39.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$38.62 million. Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM : $0.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.22 million.

: $0.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.22 million. Total assets Under Management and Administration : $1.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.

: $1.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. Revenues- Net investment income : $811 million compared to the $650.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +182.6% year over year.

: $811 million compared to the $650.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +182.6% year over year. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $383 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $370.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: $383 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $370.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues- Distribution fees : $569 million compared to the $618.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.

: $569 million compared to the $618.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $2.20 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management- Net investment income : $483 million compared to the $375.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +302.5% year over year.

: $483 million compared to the $375.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +302.5% year over year. Revenue- Advice and Wealth Management- Other : $68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.47 million.

: $68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.47 million. Revenues- Asset Management- Distribution fees: $90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $93.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

Shares of Ameriprise have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.