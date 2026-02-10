Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings

American International Group (AIG) reported $6.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 billion, representing a surprise of -2.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

General Insurance - North America Commercial - Loss ratio : 59.7% versus 65.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 59.7% versus 65.7% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - International Commercial - Combined ratio : 88.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 86.4%.

: 88.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 86.4%. General Insurance - North America Commercial - Combined ratio : 84.7% versus 88.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84.7% versus 88.5% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - International Commercial - Expense ratio : 31.7% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 31.7% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on three analysts. General Insurance - Loss ratio : 56.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.6%.

: 56.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.6%. Revenues- Total net investment income : $872 million versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.6% change.

: $872 million versus $1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.6% change. General Insurance- North America Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.17 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.17 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance- International Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.

: $2.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. General Insurance- Global Personal- Net premiums earned : $1.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion.

: $1.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. General Insurance- Net investment income : $881 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $881 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Other Operations- Net investment income and other : $75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.76 million.

: $75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.76 million. General Insurance- Net premiums earned: $5.99 billion compared to the $5.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American International Group have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

