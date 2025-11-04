Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American International Group (AIG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, American International Group (AIG) reported revenue of $7.06 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +30.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

General Insurance - North America Commercial - Loss ratio : 59.3% versus 67.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 59.3% versus 67.8% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - International Commercial - Combined ratio : 84.9% versus 87.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84.9% versus 87.2% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - North America Commercial - Combined ratio : 82.6% versus 91.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 82.6% versus 91.1% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - International Commercial - Expense ratio : 31.6% versus 30.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 31.6% versus 30.6% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance - Loss ratio : 55.9% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 55.9% compared to the 60.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Total net investment income : $772 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $990.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

: $772 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $990.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%. General Insurance- North America Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.2 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.2 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance- International Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.19 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. General Insurance- Global Personal- Net premiums earned : $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion.

: $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. General Insurance- Net investment income : $945 million versus $856.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.

: $945 million versus $856.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change. Other Operations- Net investment income and other : $72 million versus $86.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.4% change.

: $72 million versus $86.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.4% change. General Insurance- Net premiums earned: $6.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American International Group have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

