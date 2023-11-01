Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Financial (AFG) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, American Financial Group (AFG) reported revenue of $2.07 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.45, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was -0.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio : 94.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.9%.

: 94.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.9%. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 18% compared to the 19.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18% compared to the 19.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 76.8% versus 75.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 76.8% versus 75.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 47.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49%.

: 47.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49%. Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio : 39.8% versus 43.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 39.8% versus 43.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 26.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.8%.

: 26.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.8%. Property and Transportation- Net earned premiumc` : $857 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $694.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $857 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $694.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $734 million compared to the $703.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $734 million compared to the $703.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums : $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium : $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.7%.

: $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.7%. Revenues- Net investment income : $168 million versus $188.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $168 million versus $188.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Other Specialty- Net earned premium: $61 million compared to the $61.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

Shares of American Financial have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.