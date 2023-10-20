Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Express (AXP) Q3 Earnings

American Express (AXP) reported $15.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $3.30 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.41 billion, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Card billed business (Network volumes) : $420.2 billion compared to the $432.01 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $420.2 billion compared to the $432.01 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Worldwide cardmember loans - Average loans : $116.6 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $116.5 billion.

: $116.6 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $116.5 billion. Total Card Member loans : $118 billion versus $116.49 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $118 billion versus $116.49 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Card Member receivables : $58.8 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $59.51 billion.

: $58.8 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $59.51 billion. Risk-Based Capital - Common Equity Tier 1 : 10.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 11.2%.

: 10.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 11.2%. Basic cards-in-force : 115.9 million versus 119.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 115.9 million versus 119.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total cards-in-force : 138.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 140.74 million.

: 138.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 140.74 million. Total Capital Ratio : 13.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.5%.

: 13.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.5%. Billed business - International card service : $82.7 billion versus $81.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $82.7 billion versus $81.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Commercial Services - Billed business : $129.5 billion versus $134.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $129.5 billion versus $134.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.1%.

: 10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.1%. Tier 1 Ratio: 11.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12%.

Shares of American Express have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

