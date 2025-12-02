Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended October 2025, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +23.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE) : 329 compared to the 338 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 329 compared to the 338 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,190 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,188.

: 1,190 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,188. Number of stores - AE Brand : 830 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 818.

: 830 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 818. Comparable store sales - Aerie : 11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Gross square footage - Total : 7.31 Msq ft compared to the 7.26 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.31 Msq ft compared to the 7.26 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable store sales : 4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters : 1% versus 1.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Todd Snyder : 23 versus 23 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 23 versus 23 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Unsubscribed : 8 compared to the 8 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8 compared to the 8 average estimate based on two analysts. Total net revenue- American Eagle : $853.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $839.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $853.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $839.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Total net revenue- Aerie: $461.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $430.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Eagle have returned +28.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

