Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Coastal (ACIC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) reported revenue of $86.38 million, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Loss Ratio : 12.5% compared to the 23.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12.5% compared to the 23.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Expense Ratio : 46.1% compared to the 45% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 46.1% compared to the 45% average estimate based on two analysts. Combined Ratio : 58.6% versus 68.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 58.6% versus 68.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Net premiums earned : $79.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $79.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Net investment income: $5.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Here is how American Coastal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Coastal have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

