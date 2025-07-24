Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, American Airlines (AAL) reported revenue of $14.39 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +20.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total : 13.59 cents compared to the 13.64 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.59 cents compared to the 13.64 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total : 17.02 cents compared to the 17.08 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17.02 cents compared to the 17.08 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger load factor (percent) - Total : 84.7% compared to the 84.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 84.7% compared to the 84.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total : 2.29 $/gal versus 2.38 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.29 $/gal versus 2.38 $/gal estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue- Domestic : $9.16 billion compared to the $9.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $9.16 billion compared to the $9.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Passenger revenue- Latin America : $1.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $1.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Passenger revenue- Total International : $3.96 billion compared to the $3.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $3.96 billion compared to the $3.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Passenger revenue- Pacific : $328 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.

: $328 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%. Passenger revenue- Atlantic : $2.09 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $2.09 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenue- Passenger : $13.12 billion compared to the $13.1 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $13.12 billion compared to the $13.1 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Other : $1.06 billion compared to the $992.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $992.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. Revenue- Cargo: $211 million versus $201.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for American Airlines here>>>

Shares of American Airlines have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.