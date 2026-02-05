Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amazon (AMZN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Amazon (AMZN) reported revenue of $213.39 billion, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.95, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was -1.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Subscription services Y/Y Change : 12% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 12% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Physical stores Y/Y Change : 5% versus 4.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Y/Y net sales growth - AWS : 24% compared to the 21.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 24% compared to the 21.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Third-party seller services Y/Y Change : 10% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 10% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Sales- AWS : $35.58 billion versus $35.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.

: $35.58 billion versus $35.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change. Net Sales- Physical stores : $5.86 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $5.86 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $5.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net Sales- Online stores : $82.99 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $82.99 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Net Sales- Subscription services : $13.12 billion compared to the $12.86 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $13.12 billion compared to the $12.86 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Net Sales- North America : $127.08 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $127.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $127.08 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $127.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Net Sales- Advertising services : $21.32 billion versus $21.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.

: $21.32 billion versus $21.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change. Net Sales- International : $50.72 billion versus $49.34 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

: $50.72 billion versus $49.34 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $52.82 billion compared to the $52.27 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Amazon here>>>

Shares of Amazon have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.