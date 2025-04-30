Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allstate (ALL) Q1 Earnings

Allstate (ALL) reported $16.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $3.53 for the same period compares to $5.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.13 billion, representing a surprise of -1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +56.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Property-liability : 97.4% compared to the 98% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 97.4% compared to the 98% average estimate based on eight analysts. Expense Ratio - Property-liability : 21.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 22.5%.

: 21.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 22.5%. Loss Ratio - Property-liability : 76% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 75.2%.

: 76% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 75.2%. Loss Ratio - Auto : 69.3% compared to the 71.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 69.3% compared to the 71.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $14.03 billion versus $14.17 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $14.03 billion versus $14.17 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Property-Liability- Other Revenue : $488 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $485.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

: $488 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $485.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $783 million compared to the $741.90 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $783 million compared to the $741.90 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income : $25 million compared to the $26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.

: $25 million compared to the $26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue : $131 million compared to the $132.46 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $131 million compared to the $132.46 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges : $487 million versus $491.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $487 million versus $491.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

: $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. Premiums earned by brand and line of business- Allstate Protection- Homeowners: $3.66 billion compared to the $3.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

Shares of Allstate have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

