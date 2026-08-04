Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reported $943.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.9%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of -8.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +72.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 5.23 billion versus 5 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5.23 billion versus 5 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor : 85.7% compared to the 85.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 85.7% compared to the 85.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 6.1 billion compared to the 5.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6.1 billion compared to the 5.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 6.41 billion versus 6.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6.41 billion versus 6.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel : 8.19 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.79 cents.

: 8.19 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.79 cents. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 14.24 cents compared to the 15.57 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.24 cents compared to the 15.57 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon : $4.1 per gallon versus $4.2 per gallon estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.1 per gallon versus $4.2 per gallon estimated by four analysts on average. Total system statistics - Passengers : 5,753,539 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,334,570.

: 5,753,539 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,334,570. Total system statistics - Full-time equivalent employees at end of period : 8,484 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,996.

: 8,484 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,996. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts : $45.72 million versus $37.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +168.7% change.

: $45.72 million versus $37.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +168.7% change. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $822.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $868.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

: $822.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $868.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Operating Revenues- Third party products: $45.76 million compared to the $50.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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