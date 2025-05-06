Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reported revenue of $699.07 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $690.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total system statistics - Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) : 11.14 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.74 cents.

: 11.14 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.74 cents. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.31 billion compared to the 5.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.31 billion compared to the 5.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 4.27 billion versus 4.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.27 billion versus 4.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon : $2.6 per gallon versus $2.6 per gallon estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.6 per gallon versus $2.6 per gallon estimated by three analysts on average. Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.4 billion.

: 5.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.4 billion. Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel : 8.07 cents versus 8.59 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.07 cents versus 8.59 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 12.29 cents versus 12.22 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12.29 cents versus 12.22 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor : 80.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 80.8%.

: 80.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 80.8%. Operating Revenues- Other : $30.87 million compared to the $24.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $30.87 million compared to the $24.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $616.75 million compared to the $605.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $616.75 million compared to the $605.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Third party products : $35.20 million versus $37.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $35.20 million versus $37.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts: $16.25 million versus $22.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

